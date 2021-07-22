It CAN happen here
To the editor:
Re: “The left, too, has its share of insensitive comments,” by Elizabeth Bristol (Voice of the Public, July 15):
Elizabeth Bristol, despite your protestations, I assert that it is well within bounds, and indeed necessary, to compare the historical rise to power of Adolf Hitler with the language and tactics President Donald Trump has employed and continues to employ, without accusing Trump of sinking to the full depths of depravity to which Hitler led his Nazi Party.
Indeed, we have just learned that Trump’s own chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, made just such a comparison when, after the election in November, Trump claimed he had been denied victory by election fraud.
In a book released this week — “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” by Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker — Milley is quoted as saying, “This is a Reichstag moment ... The gospel of the Führer.”
Like Hitler, Trump used scapegoating to blame foreigners and minorities for weaknesses in the economy, tried to undermine the legitimacy and independence of the free press, found support for his views and his actions from extreme paramilitary groups, and showed a disdain for any legal restraint or moral principle which stood in his way.
Although American citizens gave their verdict in November, our country continues to find itself in uncharted waters, due to the talent Trump has for demagoguery.
We need to be vigilant in the face of the threats our democracy is facing. We can’t be so complacent as to think “it can’t happen here.”
Charles Adler
Attleboro
