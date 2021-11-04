It’s ‘critical’ that we understand one another
To the editor:
I’ve been thinking about what “Critical Race Theory” is.
It’s all words. Sounds which we have been taught and learned the meanings of as children.
“Critical” is something we have learned which requires immediate attention.
We all have theories. Theories are all only beliefs which we and some others believe in, which we were only taught.
Race is what we all are. We are the HUMAN race.
Surely we know this.
Donna Sprague
Taunton
