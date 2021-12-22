It’s clear: CVS no longer cares about the consumer
To the editor:
Re: “CVS flyers won’t appear in The Sun Chronicle in 2022,” front page, Dec. 18:
Now, let me understand this. CVS has opted to discontinue their advertising inserts in newspapers around the country, in favor of a digital online promotional effort. My bet is that some 25-year-old “marketing director,” who thinks he is a genius, also thought this was a great idea. Well, he isn’t and it wasn’t.
This decision will mean significant financial withdrawal of support for The Sun Chronicle, which further endangers the future of our cherished source for local news and information.
You know, advertising is nothing more than an invitation. You’re being invited to come into the store, look around, take advantage of any sales and, oh yes, pick up your prescription. Personally, I stopped going to CVS for my medication. They never seemed to be able to get it right.
So, if you are no longer getting an invitation, you must have been removed from their guest list. They don’t want to encourage you to visit. They don’t want your business. That’s right you, the person reading this letter right now. They don’t want you to come in. Seems pretty clear to me.
The original name of CVS was Consumer Value Stores. It sure doesn’t seem like Attleboro-area consumers have much value to them now. Gee, what can you do? Where on earth will you be able to get the kind of respect, appreciation and reliable prescription accuracy you deserve? Oh, I know, how about Walgreens?
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
(0) comments
