Maybe it’s time for Councilor Peter Blais to move on
To the editor:
We have an obligation and opportunity as residents of Attleboro to set an example of what is acceptable behavior and how we want our city leadership, who represent us, to act — to be civilized, respectful and inclusive of all.
Coming from a tough neighborhood is not an excuse for being disrespectful. If you are in this kind of leadership position you should be able to express yourself in a dignified and professional manner.
You should also be respectful of the fact that not everyone knows everything, and as senior member, should act as an educator and mentor.
Maybe it’s time for City Councilor Peter Blais to move on as it is clear his long term has made him intolerable of others he should be working with as a cohesive team.
Deborah Foley
Attleboro
