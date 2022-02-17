It’s time to elect a law-abiding sheriff
To the editor:
Five publicized developments occurred during the pandemic period in Bristol County that are worthy of reiteration and public attention.
First and foremost, the Department of Homeland Security canceled both contracts with Sheriff Thomas Hodgson regarding his detention and processing of undocumented immigrants.
Second, Attorney General Maura Healey issued a 60-page report declaring that Hodgson violated the civil rights of a group of detained undocumented immigrants and urged a cancellation of all contracts between Hodgson and ICE.
Third, a federal court judge also declared that Hodgson’s pandemic response regarding the undocumented immigrants appeared to be violative of their constitutional rights and indifferent to their health risks.
Fourth, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, after an inspection of the Ash Street Jail, issued a report indicating over 80 health code violations — and this after years of reported repeated violations.
Fifth, two national committees issued a report indicating that various American sheriffs have taken campaign donations from vendors they have contracted with in a seeming conflict of interest. Prominently listed was Hodgson.
When the state attorney general, a federal court judge, a federal agency, a state agency, and two independent committees, are critical of the actions of Hodgson and these “indictments” are added to a long history of lawsuits pursued, or lost, at great cost to taxpayers, accounting irregularities reported by the state auditor and continuous health code violations listed in the Department of Health investigations, it is time for the final arbiters of ethical, constitutional and decent behavior to resoundingly vote him out of office.
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth