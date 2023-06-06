It’s time to shut down Capron Park Zoo
To the editor:
Re: “Much work to be done at financially strapped Capron Park Zoo,” front page, June 1:
I believe that the city should discontinue and close the Capron Park Zoo because it is a luxury that Attleboro can no longer afford.
The days of local benefactors, such as Lloyd Balfour, Samuel Stone, and Phil Leach, have long passed. The city has changed: Most city residents do not work within the city. It is now a bedroom community. We cannot resurrect the old days. Jewelry manufacturers left long ago.
I understand that the trust funds dedicated to the park and zoo are nearly depleted. To keep this expensive maintenance item will only further burden the already-stressed city finances. The city has more important needs which have been neglected, such as updating the water mains.
This decision may seem unfortunate, but we must focus on reality — not sentiment. There is no alternative. Taxes for city homeowners are already high enough.
Pawtucket closed its zoo some years ago. We should do the same.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro