Column is a clear example of projection
To the editor:
Re: “Some suggestions for resolutions,” column by Bob Foley, Opinion, Dec. 31:
Columnist Bob Foley has performed a great service for teachers of psychology who read The Sun Chronicle.
Nowhere could they find for their students a clearer example of projection — the defense mechanism first articulated by Freud — than Foley’s New Year’s Eve column. There, Foley suggests that Hillary Clinton should resolve to complain less about having lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump.
Tellingly, Foley makes no such suggestion for Trump with respect to the 2020 election. Trump has not only spent the last 13 months complaining about his loss, but he has gone so far as to repeatedly assert the absurd, false and dangerous claim that the 2020 election was somehow stolen from him.
Perhaps Foley should consider making some resolutions of his own.
Joseph Cortellini
North Attleboro
