Jail, bail or the White House?
To the editor:
No matter the timing of additional criminal indictments against Trump, or trials, that may result in convictions, Donald Trump will never spend more than a few hours in a cell, and will undoubtedly never have to post bail.
If the most provable and consequential federal law violations are the basis of convictions and he is sentenced to jail he will evade incarceration by appealing all sentences until they reach the Supreme Court. And that process could take years to resolve.
As long as Trump finds willing attorneys to represent him and he can use each indictment, conviction and appeal to generate donations from his never deterred supporters to cover all his court costs and campaign expenses, the trials and hearings will continue indefinitely.
Should he win a second term, a predicted possibility, this will forestall all criminal legal matters not having been litigated, and those on appeal, and he will pardon himself of all convictions.
No longer having to rely solely on the generosity of his supporters he will now have all the necessary resources, willing appointees and legislators, to mount the most vindictive crusade against every person who may have criticized him, voted for his impeachment or was associated with Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, and Barrack Obama.
He will find or appoint receptive prosecutors and judges to penalize the very people he accused of weaponizing the judicial systems.
Trump will also, as promised, pardon all those convicted of crimes for the Jan. 6 insurrection. The creation of a personal militia of insurrectionists will act as a warning for the outcome of future elections, and democracy be damned.
To characterize the forthcoming election as one of the most critical junctures in American history is not political hyperbole.
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth