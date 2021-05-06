Jan. 6 was mostly a peaceful protest
To the editor:
An insurrection? I think not. While the mostly peaceful protest on Jan. 6 was disgusting and perpetuated by a few knuckleheads, if you reviewed the photos, most were just wandering around taking selfies.
This is not even close to being comparable to what has been happening to cities and towns across the country for the last year. The Democrats have been referring to them as mostly peaceful even though their reporters are standing in front of burning cars and buildings and yet they ignore that and continue with the mostly peaceful narrative. The Democrats continue to claim Jan. 6 was the worst assault on our democracy. Some even compare it to 9/11, which is absurd.
Democrats talk of an armed invasion yet no weapons were found. The only weapon used was by Capital Police and used it to kill a 14-year military veteran while she was laughing while trying to squeeze trough a broken door, unarmed.
While countless number of people have been killed and injured, including our brave law enforcement personnel, across the country the media and the Democrats simply ignore it. A talk show host once said “if it were not for double standards the Democrats and the media would have no standards at all.”
Stephen Fitzgerald
Attleboro
