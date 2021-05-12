To the editor:
I have to laugh at people like Ellen Curran who portray what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, as something much larger then it actually was. (“A rewriting of the facts,” Voice of the Public, May 7)
Let’s start with some basic facts. There were approximately 30,000 attendees at President Donald Trump’s rally.
Around 800 people actually went to the Capitol and did something we all agree was not a good thing. I would think stating this rally was mostly peaceful is supported by the facts, as less then 3% of the crowd actually stormed the building.
Let’s compare that to all of the riots in the summer of 2020 where hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of people protested.
How did they protest? Some of these people destroyed businesses, burned buildings and cars.
They blocked roads, assaulted police officers with bricks and frozen water bottles. And some, like Curran, would suggest that these were mostly peaceful protests.
How about examining the facts of a situation before you go spouting off a bunch of nonsense and spend a little more time cleaning up your own house.
Joseph Chabot
North Attleboro
