Joe Biden needs to stop lying
To the editor:
How much longer must the American people be subjected to the absolute lies of the Biden administration before the media, including this publication, wake up and call them out.
Last week, (White House Press Secretary) Jen Psaki stated that last year we attained the highest number of barrels of oil produced in our history.
The following day President Joe Biden said “Let me be absolutely clear, we are producing oil at records levels.” That is not true. Google it. In 2021 we produced 100,000 barrels per day less than 2020 and 1.1 million barrels per day less than in 2019. Stop the lie. Release the spigots and let American oil production do what it did under President Donald Trump and make us an oil exporter and not an oil importer.
Since Biden’s first-day executive order assault on fossil fuels, Alaskan oil production has dropped to its lowest levels in 40 years. The Keystone Pipeline was stopped, ending progress on a project that, over time, would have brought in more than enough oil to make us energy independent again. Now we are turning to Iran and Venezuela? We are currently negotiating with Iran, a country that has vowed to destroy us. If they return to the John Kerry deal, they could possibly have nukes before the end of the decade. At the moment we do not recognize the leader of Venezuela, so who are we negotiating with?
Stop the madness. Ukraine was attacked because Russian President Vladimir Putin knew we were weakened by this president. It seems he was quite right to think that way.
Joseph Chabot
North Attleboro