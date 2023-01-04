Joe Biden: Our modern-day Walter Mitty
To the editor:
Re: “Truth is dead,” by Bill Gouveia, column, Jan. 2:
Bill Gouveia’s most recent column confirms that “Trump Derangement Syndrome” is real. He implies that acceptance of politicians’ lies is “the aftermath of the Trump era.” How short-sighted and biased.
While recently watching an old Johnny Carson show, his monologue referred to Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential primary in 1987 due to plagiarism and prevarications. A New York Times article dated June 3, 2019, 6/3/19 reported on the same: Biden falsely claimed he marched in the Civil Rights movement, he plagiarized his campaign speeches, and inflated his academic record.
Sadly, it continues to this day.
Last month, when speaking to veterans in Delaware, Biden fabricated a tale about how, as vice president, he was able to obtain and give his Uncle Frank an overdue Purple Heart. In reality, his uncle died in 1999, before Biden was vice president, and there was no record of his uncle ever receiving a Purple Heart. Even Snopes.com marked this as false.
How about during the 2020 campaign when Biden claimed he was raised in a Black church as a teen? Or, that he and Rep. Andrew Young were arrested in South Africa during the apartheid era, while attempting to visit Nelson Mandela? (Young said it never happened).
His claim that his son Beau died in Iraq is untrue (he died of a brain tumor five years after serving in Iraq). Biden also claimed he was “appointed” to the U.S. Naval Academy, and that he used to drive an 18 wheeler for a living. Oh, and he was “sort of raised in a Puerto Rican community at home.” And there’s the story of how his house was destroyed in a fire that nearly killed a couple of firefighters when actually it was a small kitchen fire put out in 20 minutes.
Walter Mitty’s got nothing on Joe Biden.
For the record, I don’t like Donald Trump or Biden. Neither is an honorable man.
But I do think our country was better off under the Trump administration than we are now. I just wish the news media reporting and editorializing was less biased and presented the whole story.
Judy Logan
Rehoboth