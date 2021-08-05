Joe Biden the hypocrite
To the editor:
On Aug. 3, President Joe Biden called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after the public release of a report made by the New York State Attorney General detailing several allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault that have been made against Cuomo by subordinates during his time in office.
This statement on the part of Biden is astonishing for its rank hypocrisy. Biden has been accused of rape and sexual assault by Tara Reade, one of his former Senate staffers. To little surprise, these allegations appear to have been largely ignored by both the authorities, and most of the media.
Based on the Reade allegations, it would probably be just as accurate to describe Biden as an alleged rapist and sex offender as it would be to describe him as president. Notwithstanding, the sycophantic adulation of the mainstream media, and the left wing of America, Biden is not a nice guy.
Such allegations made against an ordinary citizen would have at least guaranteed the ordinary citizen a date in court. All Biden received as a result of Reade’s allegations being made public was a good leaving alone by both the legal authorities and the mainstream media.
The next time you are tempted to feel sorry for Biden for the highlighting of the many embarrassing gaffes, think of the above.
Better yet, demand that Biden must be brought to justice at long last. It may also be a good idea for Biden to take his own advice and resign from office.
Robert S. O’Connell
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.