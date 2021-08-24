Joe Biden’s abandoned citizens and Afghans alike
To the editor:
Imagine being abandoned in Afghanistan, under the Taliban, by your own country at the hands of President Joe Biden.
It is squarely on Biden for withdrawing the troops before evacuating citizens and those Afghans who assisted the United States for 20 years. Biden has gifted the Taliban with American tanks, Back Hawk helicopters, and weaponry. The Taliban will use it and provide to American foes for duplication.
Biden has destroyed the lives of millions of Afghan females. Biden destroyed our energy independence, our borders, our economy, our society, and our standing in the world and has left the United States vulnerable and weak. Once China seizes Tawain, America is next.
Karen Ostrom-Kelly
North Attleboro
