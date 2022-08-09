Joe Manchin shows his true colors
To the editor:
I must admit, he got me good. I actually thought there was a real concerned senator who was looking out for America and willing to make a real stand. But now, we know the truth.
Sen. Joe Manchin was merely holding out to get what he needed and wanted and not looking out for his home state of West Virginia, or American citizens.
Manchin proved to be merely a crawling snake in the grass, feigning concern over inflation and taxes, etc., when all he was interested in was getting West Virginia and Virginia the pipeline he has so desperately wanted for the past several years. And President Joe Biden and all the rest of the Democrats showed the country how they are merely a bunch of hypocrites when it comes to being “green.”
Biden shut down the Keystone Pipeline and all future drilling on federal lands during his first week in office, citing environmental concerns while satisfying the Greenies who are now controlling the party. Those two critical things may have one day made our country less dependent on foreign oil. Yet for a vote, pipelines are now OK.
So now we will all pay dearly. While the Greenies spend and spend, and all the hypocrites fly around the world in their private jets and then come home to their SUVs and guzzle the very gas they say they hate. And the American corporations will undoubtedly pass along their tax increases to the consumers and we will pay the price. A sad day in the history of America, created by our saddest of presidents.
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro