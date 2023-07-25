Join us in cheering on Pan-Mass riders
To the editor:
We are pleased to let everyone know the Pan-Mass Challenge will once again be riding through Cherry Street in Wrentham on Saturday, Aug. 5. The riders should arrive on Cherry Street beginning around 7:30 a.m.
We invite all who would like to join us on our street to welcome these wonderful folks back and to show our support for the selfless time and energy they give to raise awareness and money for the Dana Farber Cancer research program. Please mark your calendar for this day, and come on down to Cherry Street.
Looking forward to seeing you and the PMC riders. Let’s make it a safe and wonderful day.
The Cherry Street Committee for the PMC: Judy and Rick Simonds, Donna and Jim Dunn, Judy and Larry Adams, Joanna Caliman, Seth Jensen, and Susan Danko