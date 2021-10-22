Julie Hall: Just another Trump sycophant
To the editor:
Re: “Julie Hall announces another bid for Congress,” front page (Oct. 21):
I found Julie Hall’s announcement that she would be running again for the 4th Congressional District seat to be a party scripted piece of foolishness.
Item by item she parroted the “official” positions of a party that has lost its way.
It’s obvious to me that she would be just one more Trump loyalist sitting in Congress.
Massachusetts and the country as a whole cannot afford to elect those who would embrace the twisted and deluded positions of the Trump party.
I have always respected the principles of a true Republican, but as it appears in this case, they have been discarded in favor of the fear mongering and devious self-serving ways of a demagogue.
Stephen Welch
Attleboro
