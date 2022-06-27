Just how is this going to work, right-wingers?
To the editor:
OK right-wing conservatives, you have assigned rights and protections to a fetus normally assigned to citizens.
No longer does a developing fetus belong to the women who carries it, but is an individual in its own right, What are you going to do to protect that fetus as it develops? Will you count a fetus in the census as an individual? Guarantee immediate and ongoing rights to health care regardless of the “carrier’s” eligibility? Force the unwilling “carrier” to assume all financial responsibility now and in the future? Promise and supply all appropriate social and educational opportunities as the ersatz parent the state has become? Supply state and federal housing availability?
Who is really responsible for the welfare of this fetus and future baby and child? A father? A mother? The government? Can the “carrier” of a fetus reject all responsibility and is the state then ready and able to step in completely as loco parentis? Is the fetus to be considered autonomous from any relationship to the “carrier?”
If the state does not approve of the “carrier’s” life choices, can the state step in to control how the “carrier” behaves? Does that include incarceration while the fetus is carried?
Can the state claim responsibility and take over guardianship without further legal justification? What state agencies must be instituted to keep track of “carriers” and their fetuses? Who will pay all these additional governmental expenses? How will the state reimburse the unwilling “carrier” for financial damages, lost work and professional disadvantages suffered while carrying an unwanted fetus?
As right-wing conservatives force women to bear children that are financial and emotional burdens, they are simultaneously eliminating government-funded services that would help women and resultant children prosper.
Until all these questions and concerns are dealt with, to carry and give birth or not to carry, is the right of every woman to decide for herself.
Susan Hindersmann
Attleboro