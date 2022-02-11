Just the facts, ma’am
To the editor:
RE: “Fact-checking is exhausting,” by Ellen Curran (Voice of the Public, Feb. 4):
First of all I thank you Ellen Curran for a good laugh.
Secondly, she refers to me in her letter as one who doesn’t speak the facts and I hereby challenge her to prove any fact in any letter I wrote to be false. Unlike her and the other liberal letter writers who submit here, I always check and check and check again through various sources when I state something in a letter to the editor.
Sometimes the real truth hurts, I suppose, and then it is attacked as things come to light.
If she and her cohorts would merely watch things other than CNN, NBC and the other ultra-liberal “make-it-up” media outlets and would actually research something before writing about it, they would perhaps then have a different take as to what facts actually are.
I wonder if you are aware of the four years we had of the “Russian Hoax” that was perpetuated daily through the above-mentioned, and then recently proven to be false, hatched from lies and made-up charges.
And now the left has its latest blunder with lefty Whoopi Goldberg. There’s a gem of a “fact teller” you should be writing about. What a disgrace she is. But you don’t hear much from those media guys on that do you? Two weeks suspension? BAH! Get rid of her. Let her go read some books and get educated.
Show I implore Curren to show one thing I wrote that was not an actual fact. If you do, you will not see my name in here again. You will be rid of me.
It shouldn’t be that hard to find. After all, I just sit around and make things up to write to The Sun Chronicle about. Shame on (executive editor) Craig Borges for allowing me to do that.
Thanks again for the good laugh.
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro