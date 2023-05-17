Keep an eye out for turtles, and other wildlife
To the editor:
I have always believed that people are judged by how they treat God’s lesser creatures. One of these lesser creatures has entered a season of peril — namely the turtles that cross busy roadways in search of food and/or a mate.
As the days grown warmer, these cold-blooded reptiles become much more active. Although invigorated by the rising temperatures, well, they still are turtles and not moving very fast. They are easy to miss seeing in the road, especially with many peoples’ obsession with staring at their mobile phones, speeding and not paying attention. Seeing one of these poor things crushed in the street, especially in the short distances between signs that warn you as to their presence, is disheartening.
I am not arguing that people should compromise their safety or that of others and there are many situations where this is impossible. All I ask is if you see a Turtle Crossing (or any animal) sign, such as on Williams Street or Otis Street in Mansfield, take a second to scan the street ahead of you. Helping a turtle as it goes about its daily business will grant you a moment of serenity.
Michael W. McCue
Mansfield