To the editor:
C’mon citizens of Attleboro, we can do it!
Recycling accurately can be done with small effort: Empty and rinse the insides of bottles, jars, food, and beverage cans.
Do not try to recycle plastic bags or wrap, Styrofoam, food or liquid, K-cups. Some people recycle because we care about keeping earth from becoming one huge waste dump from an increasing population but the reason now to recycle in Attleboro is that it keeps money in our pockets.
The city incurs extra costs because corporate recyclers cannot process garbage so they must separate and discard it. That extra cost appears in our quarterly utility bills in the line item for rubbish. So, save your family the extra expense and, while doing so, save our planet too. Comprehensive recycling information can be found at www.cityofattleboro.us/222/Recycling-Rubbish.
Bertha M. Young
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.