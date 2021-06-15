Thank you Keep North Attleborough Beautiful donors and sponsors
To the editor:
The following is a list of the donors and sponsors who helped make the eighth annual Keep North Attleborough Beautiful cleanup on May 1 possible. Thank you, everyone.
Platinum Level ($2,500+): Bristol County Savings Bank, Carpionato Group
Gold Level ($1,000+): North Attleboro Department of Public Works, North Attleboro Solid Waste Department, Zero Waste, Waste Management, Patriot Subaru of North Attleboro, North Attleboro Industrial Park Association, Frank and Mary Wojciechowski
Silver Level ($500+): BDL Heating & Cooling, Hodess Construction Corporation, Atwill-Conroy Dental Associates, Waters Church, Kensington Real Estate Brokerage
Bronze Level ($250+): North Easton Savings Bank, R.A. Reinbold Insurance Agency, Briggs Nursery, Bluestone Bank, Lechner Associates, Cryan Landscape, Lori Seavey Realty Team, NorthStar Real Estate, Tilton and Associates, Case Snow Management, Environmental Systems, VH Blackinton, NECANN, Bell’s Powder Coating, Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, Jewel Crossing/Stewart Property Management, Body Rebuilt with Brittany Reidel, Off the Leash Doggie Daycare, Distinctive Landscaping, R.S. Gilmore Insurance Agency, Stephen D. Clapp Law Office, TLC Medical Billing
Friends of KNAB ($5.00+): Dwayne DeMond, G.L. Fisk Waters Edge Estates, Pace Real Estate, Preservation Framer, 4 P’s Dog Training, Jonathan O’Brien Landscaping, W.R. Sharples, Michelle Paton, Paula Cossette, Phyllis and Wilson Whitty, Wendy Meyer, Nancy Vigorito, Diane Hermenau, Deb Cato, Amy Arnold, Christine Jacobs, Arlene Robinson, Lynne Gagne, James Allen, Jane Shepard, Jerry Carignan, Angela Rizzo, Joan Murphy, Laurence Kessler, Meeghan Kummer, Chirag Prajapati, Frank and Mary Wojciechowski, Christopher DiMare.
Keep North Attleborough Beautiful Board of Directors
