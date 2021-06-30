Keep your pets safe during this excessive heat
To the editor:
With everything that has happened with the pandemic, we can now finally rest a little easier as we now have vaccines to help us. Places are reopening and we are getting back to normal.
But, as we visit stores and other places, we have to remember that the heat is also on with this week being particularly bad. Before heading out, think of your pets.
Never leave a pet in a car as that vehicle will quickly turn into an oven, even if the windows are left open.
It’s better to leave them home. They’ll be safer.
Always have plenty of cool, clean water available for them.
Never force your dog to run in this hot and humid weather.
And remember that it is against the law in Massachusetts to let your dog ride in the back of an open pickup truck.
Watch out for fleas and ticks and get them treated for this accordingly.
Always provide plenty of shade if they must be outside, but you really should leave them out for only a short time.
And, call you local shelter if you’d like to adopt.
Karen Ahern
Rehoboth
