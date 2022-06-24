Keep your pets safe this summer
To the editor:
Summer has come and we need to think of our pets.
Please try and keep your pets inside where it’s cool and have plenty of fresh, cold water near them at all times if they have to be outside. Make sure they are in a shady area too.
Never leave your pet in a parked car. Even with the window slightly opened the car will turn into an oven. You hear about dogs dying in cars all the time. Please, they are safer at home.
If your dog is overcome by heat exhaustion, you can give immediate first aid by immersing him or her in cold water until the body temperature is lowered.
If you see a dog in a parked car, call the police or animal control officer. This is animal abuse and the dog won’t live long.
Never let your dog ride in an open pickup truck. It’s not safe and it’s against the law.
Watch out for fleas and ticks.
Please visit your local animal shelter.
Spray and neuter your pet as it will be healthier for them.
Never force your dog to run in very hot, humid weather.
Let’s keep our pets cool and safe this summer.
And if you see animal abuse, please call the police or animal control.
Thank you
Karen Ahern
Rehoboth