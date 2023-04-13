To the editor:
These mass shootings are a pandemic with no vaccine or treatment in sight. And just as thoughts and prayers did not resolve the COVID pandemic it has taken a unified effort of medical and scientific professionals to significantly reduce the deadly effects of the virus. It wasn’t a confluence of clerics, aligned with legislators, praying and transmitting healing thoughts, that brought the pandemic under control.
The proliferation of mass murders is unquestionably at pandemic proportions and all the sincere, and frequently disingenuous, expressions will not solve nor reduce these crises. The same legislators who refuse to endorse any gun control laws are quick to stand before a microphone and offer condolences to the families and praise or criticize the responding officers.
Even those minimal gun restrictions pushed through some legislatures are not sufficient in view of legislation promoting greater gun access in so many states. It Is as though each tragedy begets a responding increase in gun sales and voice to those opportunistic legislators who turn pro gun rhetoric into greater campaign donations and media attention.
Only a monumental effort at the federal level with a majority of legislators producing truly meaningful gun control laws that will withstand judicial scrutiny can the process commence. And the toning down of divisive, accusatory, and deceptive speech and language will reduce the homicidal motivation of so many violent perpetrators.
Gun violence is woven into the fabric of American history and the total elimination of citizen ownership will never occur, and no realistic proponent of control is advocating that result. Nor will there ever be a complete eradication of shootings. However, a willingness to abide by a majority of Americans, most police chiefs, mental health professionals, and disconnect from the NRA, gun manufacturers and various lobbyists, by the intransigent legislators may actually be the first positive steps to resolving this horrendous problem.
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth