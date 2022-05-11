Keeping a close eye on Mass pols from Little Rhody
To the editor:
Re: “Political Notebook,” by Tom Reilly, May 10:
I appreciated my old editor Tom Reilly’s mention of U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss appearing on our WPRI-TV “Newsmakers” program last weekend.
Reilly chuckled at seeing a Massachusetts congressman pop up on a TV station based in Rhode Island. For what it’s worth, the local Nielsen TV market includes not just Little Rhody but Bristol County, too — so WPRI always tries to keep a close eye on happenings in Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District!
Ted Nesi
East Providence, R.I.