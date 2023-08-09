If Trump wins, we can kiss our democracy good-bye
To the editor:
Never one to delay his gratifications, disregard criticism or miss an opportunity to incite his base, Donald Trump possibly envisions a second civil war with the outcome his triumphant return to the White House.
Not content, nor capable of waiting until the 2024 election, or the outcome of the various criminal charges against him, his chosen avenue will be to antagonize a judge sufficiently to hold him in contempt and place him in jail, believing that his imprisonment will provoke the millions of supporters who are itching for a showdown and provide the impetus to mount insurrections throughout the United States. He envisions a second civil war with democracy the loser and autocracy the victor.
Other than explaining his threatening rants at the prosecutors, judges and witnesses, as an inability to contain his fury over all these indictments, it may be more strategic than spontaneous. Awaiting the appeal of his contempt will provide adequate time for the mobilizations of his MAGA troops to stage their much anticipated show of force for their beloved and persecuted leader.
And if such another attempted coup fails and Trump remains imprisoned, he will undoubtedly campaign from jail with the assistance of his cadre of lawyers, parasitic cronies and true believers. Securing a second term, Trump will self-pardon, decimate the Department of Justice, appoint his steadfast legislators to various cabinet positions and consign democracy to the dustbin of history.
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth