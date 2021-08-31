Kudos to all involved in Phillips Street repaving
To the editor:
Phillips Street in Attleboro was recently repaved. Residents were notified by letter from Mayor Paul Heroux of the upcoming project . We were informed that if we had any questions to contact Michael Taylor at the Attleboro DPW.
I have had flooding issues from water pouring into my driveway from a rise in the road for years. After receiving the letter I immediately called Taylor for help with my problem. He was on vacation at the time but still got my message and had Chris Proulx contact me and then he met with me on my situation. When Proulx arrived, he recognized the problem right away. Long story short, the flooding problems are gone now and the new Phillips Street is beautiful. I watched the progress and witnessed Proulx and other DPW employees work very closely with the Lynch construction company to execute this project and was very impressed. As they say, the proof is in the pudding and the pudding was good.
I would like to thank and commend the mayor, the Attleboro DPW, Lynch and the Attleboro police who very helpful and informative at both ends of the street during this project.
Raymond Dufresne
Attleboro
