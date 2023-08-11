LA Times, Sun Chronicle, check your figures, please
To the editor:
Re: “Win or lose, NFL team values soaring: Cowboys, Giants, Rams, Pats top the most valued franchises,” Sports front, Aug. 10:
The article on the front page of The Sun Chronicle’s Sports section placed the value of the Los Angeles Rams at $6.94 million.
My friends and I are buying the team!! Of course it should actually be billions. The question I have is how does the article’s originator, the Los Angeles Times AND The Sun Chronicle miss this error?
David Goudreau
Seekonk