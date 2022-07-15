Labeling only deepens our nation’s divide
To the editor:
I am writing this letter in response to Lynn Brown’s letter — “Letter writer should stop spreading lies,” Voice of the Public, July 14 — in which she writes “(Letter writer Aldo) Ferrario is a typical liberal, blaming everything on something or someone else and never taking responsibility for anything.”
I believe the deep divisions we currently are experiencing do great harm to our country, and that she only contributes to this divide by demeaning “typical liberals.”
Blanket characterizations, such as she offers, are never appropriate or helpful, let alone correct.
In the spirit of the last two sentences of her letter where Brown writes: “Please get a clue and stop spreading lies about me. You do not know me.”, I suggest we all not assign beliefs or behaviors to large groups of individuals, all of whom we cannot possibly know.
Tom Meedel
Attleboro