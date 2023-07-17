Lake Pearl was home to some big names
To the editor:
Re: “Wrentham at 350: Town draws upon historic past as it looks toward future,” front page, Weekend Edition, July 15-16:
I did not note any historical reference to the great ballroom on Lake Pearl in Wrentham in your recent front-page story.
Many of the nationally known Big Bands of the 1930s and ‘40s played there, such as Glenn Miller and others.
During World War II gas rationing, some folks paddled their boats across the water, tied it up at the pier, and climbed the stairs for a night of fine music and dancing. That was before air-conditioning, mind you.
I’ll bet that some folks hung out outside-but-close enough to see the well-dressed attendees and hear the wonderful music wafting out onto the balconies, under the stars, and creating pleasant memories. How good it must have been!
Jerry Chase
Attleboro