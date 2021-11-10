Lawmakers need to better fund domestic violence programs
To the editor:
I am writing on behalf of New Hope with an urgent action alert related to services for victims of sexual and domestic violence and other violent crimes funded by deferral Victims of Crime Act Funds, administered by the state’s Office for Victim Assistance.
We urge you, friends and supporters, to contact your state senators to encourage their support of Cape Cod state senator Julian Cyr’s amendment to S.2564, An Act Relative to Immediate COVID-19 Recovery Needs; the amendment is Sustainability of Victim Services Trust Fund, to utilize American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to stabilize crime victim services in Massachusetts.
The Victims of Crime Act Fund, created by Congress in 1984 to provide federal support to state and local programs that assist victims of crime, uses non-taxpayer money from the Crime Victims Fund for programs that serve victims of crime.
Due to a problem with the funding on the national level, federal funds dedicated to help victims of crime have faced depletion. That problem was fixed at the federal level, but left Massachusetts facing a 30% reduction in funds over the next three years.
The timing of this reduction could not be worse. The effects of the pandemic exacerbated the trauma for victims of crime as the stay-at-home advisory left survivors more isolated and without access to care.
Cyr’s amendment would stabilize victim service programming such as those provided in the greater Attleboro area as organizations grapple with the devastating impacts of COVID-19 on survivor populations in underserved and marginalized communities. This request would be a one-time fix to ensure that there would be no disruption in service delivery.
Such funding supports services for all victims of crime including New Hope’s services in the Greater Attleboro area. Seventy-two percent of the grant funds are spent on personnel and staffing, which would be in jeopardy if grants are reduced starting July 1.
The American Rescue Plan Act is set to address, among many objectives, the effects of the pandemic by maintaining the workforce and ensuring human and behavioral health services. We cannot think of a more appropriate use of these funds. We applaud Cyr for submitting an amendment to the senate budget, and we urge our senators’ support this effort to make victim services whole in the Commonwealth.
Marcia Szymanski Executive Director, New Hope Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.