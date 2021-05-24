New laws are good, but we all need to work to end racism
To the editor:
In the height of a pandemic year, political uprisings and anti-racism movements have also occurred, as seen in “Congress OKs bill to fight hate crimes vs. Asian Americans” (Nation/World, May 19).
Since the virus originated in Wuhan, China, some right wing conservatives have continuously blamed Americans of Asian descent for the sudden disruption the globe has encountered.
Racism is what it’s called — racism toward Asian-Americans during a year where we are supposed to come together as isolation and sickness has beleaguered us.
However, now that restrictions are lifting, vaccines are being distributed, and cases are decreasing, discrimination and prejudice have still managed to divide us.
Despite the fact that legislation intended to strike against hate crimes toward Asian-Americans is fundamental in our country, we should seek peace and advocate for anti-racism.
Yes, legal action needs to be taken to reach equality, but together as a society, we need to seek unity through finding compassion and building relationships.
Our goal of equality must be reached through both Congress and understanding the impacts of racism on those who become victim to it.
Alex Bland
Norton
