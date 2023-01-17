Leave city school committee as it is
To the editor:
Re: “Mayor as school board chair would weaken board,” by Stephen Withers Jr., guest column, Jan. 16:
Monday’s guest column was spot on. School committees serve a special function in communities. Attleboro has been fortunate indeed to have many fine citizens to serve on the school committee. To add the mayor to the committee, nevermind making him/her the chair, seems an overkill to a problem that just does not exist.
School committee meetings are open to the public and all residents are more than welcome to share their concerns and ideas. Members are elected to the committee by the voters to whom they are responsible. That is the democratic way. May all mayoral candidates not try to fix what is all ready working quite well as the column listed its many accomplishments.
Len Yutkins
Attleboro