Left repeats an untruth on abortion, over and over again
To the editor:
Re: “50 years after Roe v. Wade, the debate continues,” front page, Jan. 21:
The Sun Chronicle Staff and AP article on the recent March for Life attempted to present an objective perspective in their report and commentary.
However, they immediately gave away their bias by describing the March supporters as ones who “celebrated the dismantling of that constitutional right to abortion and the return of ‘abortion policymaking to the people.’”
What constitutional right to abortion? Nowhere in that document is abortion, and for that matter, marriage or gender ever mentioned. What is very clearly stated is that matters not addressed in the Constitution are to be turned over to the individual states, to return “policymaking to the people” on these issues.
To insist otherwise is to insinuate that we are actually incapable of reading and understanding what are in fact plain statements.
However, that which is a right was carelessly, or more likely intentionally omitted by Vice President Kamala Harris when she left out the highly significant word “life” in her misquoting of the Declaration of Independence.
There we clearly read, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed, by their Creator, with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” That “life” includes the life of an unborn human person whose body is separate from the body of the woman who is carrying the child in her womb.
It is clearly the strategy of the liberal left to constantly repeat an untruth with the hope that it will somehow magically become truth. And so, we hear the relentless drumbeat of “This is my right,” “This is my body,” “Reproductive healthcare,” et al.
As I write this, I can even now hear someone reading the above saying, “who are you to say what is truth and untruth?” And I answer, I’m nobody. I’m just a messenger. But as for me and many others, truth, real truth that is, is what God has to say in His revealed word, the Bible. And that Book is all about “pro-life”, particularly as it is found in the Person and work of the Lord Jesus Christ, Who is life.
Rev. Paul Wanamaker
Norton