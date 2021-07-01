To the editor:
In reference to the recent articles in The Sun Chronicle on the pros and cons of legalizing fireworks in Massachusetts, I remember what the Fourth of July was like 85 years ago before they were banned in 1943 “to save gun powder” during World War II.
A week or two before the Fourth, little temporary outdoor kiosks sprouted up all over town to sell fireworks. Some were private enterprises while others were run by civic and religious organizations.
There was no age restriction as to who could buy them, what you could buy, or the quantity. The limiting factor was, because of the Great Depression, only a few could afford to buy many of them.
I was limited to a few packages of fire crackers, lady fingers, torpedoes, sparklers and bottle rockets with the $2 my father gave me. Cherry bombs (small hand grenades) were taboo.
As the Fourth approached, fireworks were exploding all over town, reaching a crescendo on the eve of the Fourth when I was allowed to stay up to midnight to watch the spectacular bonfire of old railroad ties and debris built by town workers on the athletic field.
Of course there were casualties. Like everything else you do, there are always accidents, usually caused by carelessness, like when I became tired of blowing up tin cans and began lighting firecrackers in my hand and throwing them off before they went off, until one with a short fuse blew my fingernail off, or when a sky rocket turned on a neighbor and burned his leg, another casualty of the Fourth for our local doctor to treat.
There was no E.R. Our doctor was the E.R.
All in all, despite the mishaps, I see no great harm if the state legalized low-level fireworks, as many states have done.
Otis Dyer
Rehoboth
