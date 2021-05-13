Legitimate protests vs. an act of treason
To the editor:
Since Joseph Chabot’s letter to the editor (“Jan. 6 was mostly peaceful,” Voice of the Public, May 12) requested facts, here are some.
Estimates suggest that between 15 million and 26 million people participated in protests following the murder of George Floyd. There were about 14,000 arrested nationally, mostly for misdemeanor offenses, over a period of several weeks. This means that 99 percent or more of the protesters were peaceful.
Meanwhile, approximately 800 people out of somewhere between 10,000 and 30,000 gathered to storm the United States Capitol with the intent of overturning a fair and free election because they didn’t like the result and believed the former president when he lied repeatedly about the outcome, as well as the authority of the vice president to overturn certified election results.
Their intent was to commit treason and to harm those who refused to support their lies.
In the end, the numbers of peaceful protesters may be equal, but the reasons for the protests are not. Protests about the murder of a man by police over a counterfeit bill are about something that actually happened. Protests over the results of an election because the guy who lost is mad and convinced people he won are about something that didn’t happen.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
