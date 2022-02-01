Lend your support to banning horse slaughters
To the editor:
I am writing to you show my support for “The Safe Act.”
We need to end horse slaughter now!
I’ve included a few of many reasons why I and many other Americans think this is important.
Horse slaughter is inherently cruel:
The entire process of horse slaughter — from transport to stunning methods — is inherently cruel. Horses that wind up in the slaughter pipeline are usually purchased from unsuspecting owners by “kill-buyers” or industry middlemen who profit from selling the animals to foreign slaughterhouses.
These horses typically endure long, overcrowded journeys without adequate food, water, or rest. Because they instinctively thrash their long necks when frightened, stunning them often requires repeated blows to the head.
They might even be conscious during slaughter and dismemberment. Before United States horse slaughter facilities closed in 2007, the U.S. Department of Agriculture documented this and other examples of horrifying cruelty at operating US slaughterhouses. Photos taken by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) while at one of the U.S.- based horse slaughter facilities are too graphic to explain here (search Horse Slaughter, USDA, FOIA Photos” to find them online), but they demonstrate exactly why slaughter must be banned in this country.
Donna Smith
Taunton