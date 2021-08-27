Less safe, and soon to be more financially insecure
To the editor:
Re: “Biden’s failure in Afghanistan” by Hugh Buchanan (Voice of the Public, Aug. 24 and “Thank you, Mr. President” by Kenneth Porter (Voice of the Public, Aug. 25):
Hugh Buchanan issued a warning to all Americans concerning a repeat effort by President Joe Biden to allow terrorists to establish a home base terrorist training ground. Under former President Barrack Obama and Biden, ISIS flourished in Iraq after being armed with new U.S. military equipment left there by our government.
Now, Buchanan expressed, we have the same U.S. leaders abandoning billions of dollars of equipment for use by the terrorists including the Taliban, ISIS and Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan.
I find it inconceivable the president would abandon U.S. citizens, NATO allies, innocent women and children residing in a foreign country of which our so-called president had control. Besides the terrorist, who benefits from his actions? It is not we, the people.
How can a our president open our borders to anyone without regard to our laws or the spread of the COVID-19 virus to this country’s citizens? Biden has left the southern border wall wide open to terrorist, criminals and drugs while he continues to pay the contractors billions of tax dollars NOT to complete the construction of the wall. It is outward contempt and uncaring actions toward the southern border states and toward Americans.
Biden strangulated U.S. oil and gas production while he lent support to Russia and OPEC?
I agreed with Kenneth Porter who wrote: The Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation blowout will burden our financial future. This is in addition to the bad infrastructure deal already passed by the Senate with help from Republicans. Most citizens support the infrastructure deal; however, I ask if you would pay $100 for a hamburger when you can buy one with fries for $15. That is my point. We need to pull the reins on all those money-loving politicians and put American first.
Under Biden, our military bases are being used to house illegals and now the Afghan refugees are being housed at our foreign military bases as in Germany. Biden scribbles an order without first executing detail plans for success. Porter, you are correct, we are less safe and soon we will all be more financially insecure under Biden’s policies.
Lorraine Nye
Rehoboth
