Let us die with dignity: Urge lawmakers to pass Death with Dignity bill
To the editor:
Like 77% of Massachusetts citizens — according to a Suffolk University poll released by The Boston Globe on May 1 — I really want our legislature to pass the Death with Dignity bill called the End of Life Options Act (H.2381).
It would make Massachusetts the 11th state (Maine, Vermont, New Jersey, etc.) plus Washington, D.C., to do so, legalizing the option of medical aid in dying for people who are terminally ill, mentally sound, and facing severe pain and suffering.
I support this legislation, because I believe we should have the right to control our own destiny — life decisions as it relates to one having a terminal illness and to end one’s suffering when it becomes unbearable.
There are certain steps that you must take, with medical and psychological evaluations, in order to qualify. I have seen friends and family suffer at the end of their fight from cancer, and I personally would choose this option. We can choose to end our beloved pets’ suffering, but we cannot choose to end our own, with compassion and grace.
This bill was given an extension on June 1 by the HealthCare Financing Committee (HCFC), after being passed by the Public Health Committee in March.
Please join me and urge House Speaker Mariano (ronald.mariano@ mahouse.gov), Senate President Spilka (karen.spilka@ masenate.gov), and Rep. Lawn, HCFC co-chair (john.lawn@mahouse.gov) to pass this bill in early July, and then bring it to a full floor vote by the House and Senate before the session ends on July 31.
Thanks again for your consideration.
Amy Bergeron
North Attleboro