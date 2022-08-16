Let women decide their own fate
To the editor:
Re: “Personhood begins at conception. Period.” by Rev. Paul Wanamaker, Voice of the Public, Aug. 10:
Dear Rev. Wanamaker,
You have the right to express and follow your beliefs, but please stop trying to force others to follow the same beliefs.
What do you say to a young female child who is the victim of a male raping her and then she becomes pregnant? From your letters it appears that the female child would forced to deliver a child without concern for her health and well being. Very sad when a female victim can be re-victimized for your religious beliefs.
Please allow others to practice their own religion.
Carol Willis
Attleboro