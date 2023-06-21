Let’s all hope for a kinder, gentler Norton
To the editor:
Re: “Hate has no place here ... or anywhere,” by Bill Gouveia, column, June 19:
Some sage once said that the more things change, the more things stay the same. Well, we Norton natives don’t like to think so.
My classmate Joanne — Norton High School, Class of 1966 — lives in greater Philadelphia and called our Norton not a one-horse town, but a one-hoof town. We graduated 75 in our class, compared to about 175 today. Yes, there were gays (LGBTQIA+) among us ... teachers, classmates, even pillars of the community.
But in our rural cocoon of the 1960s, it definitely was a quieter time — straight and silent, so to speak. Thank God, the better angels among most have prevailed over hate and bigotry. Not labels but love and, yes, wisdom. The late Grace B. Kiernan, English department head, taught us the verities of the human condition through works of literature. Well, the active local acolytes of Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis will be banding to ban “Oedipus Rex” and such from the curriculum!
Let us all be reminded of George H.W. Bush’s nomination speech: “a kinder, gentler nation.”
At least in our old town.
James Azevedo
Attleboro