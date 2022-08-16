Let’s be respectful in our discourse
To the editor:
As my mother would say, “If you have nothing good to say, say nothing!” And, “a soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger” (Proverbs 15:1).
Reading the Opinion Page, at times, there is more hatred than wisdom, more intolerance than appreciation for another’s thought.
We need to stop tearing down and start building up this country.
Like with all of us, there is always room for improvement. Let’s take the side of the country not the political ideology from our politicians who time and again prove their selfishness and not their selflessness the latter of which should be their stance. We have a Constitution which can be amended and has done us well for more than 200 years as it has evolved. Unless amended, our leaders, by law, must abide by it, always, rather than when the power structure helps them to do otherwise.
Our technology has allowed us to have instantaneous, 24/7-news filtered and unfiltered; but, our academic institutions seems too often to have failed us to be able to digest the information with a good knowledge base and some common sense.
Let’s “cool it” with the inflammatory rhetoric and have courteous, respectful discourse without the bashing of those who disagree.
Jay Hobson
North Attleboro