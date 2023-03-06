Let’s commit to cleaning up our streets
To the editor:
Re: “Stand up, start writing to help the environment,” by Marsha Goldstein, Letters, March 3:
I am writing to echo the remarks of Marsha Goldstein, executive director of Keep North Attleboro Beautiful.
I volunteer with Keep North Attleboro Beautiful (KNAB) as a “Litter Buster” and serve as the Litter Buster Coordinator. Our 35 Litter Buster Volunteers “adopt” an area of town that they commit to cleaning up regularly. In 2022, the Litter Buster Team picked up and disposed of 207 bags of trash, and that does not even put a dent into what is out there!
I pick up trash on my adopted route about every four weeks, as that is how quickly the trash re-accumulates. I am often accompanied by my husband and have occasionally taken my grandchildren, providing education and awareness.
About 80 to 90% of the trash we collect is beer cans, alcohol bottles and nips, which I suspect were deliberately tossed.
In addition to my concern about what this pile up is doing to our environment, I worry about the danger on the road caused by people who may have consumed these beverages before tossing them.
A few weeks ago, I was notified by the North Attleboro Public Works Department that a resident reported some unsightly trash build up near their home on Mount Hope Street. My husband and I drove to the area with trash bags in hand and filled three large bags with trash from just a 10th of a mile stretch. In addition, we picked up an old stereo that was dumped.
I am appalled that we are still dealing with this issue in this day and age. I urge every single person to do your part in combating this problem. If you are physically able, please take note of any trash you might see in your area and pick it up, or join our Litter Buster Volunteer Team. This includes any students who may be looking to fulfill community service hours.
Contact me at knablitterbusters@gmail.com. If you are a parent, please educate your children and lead by example.
Let’s all do the right thing and make this world a better place.
Margaret Vigorito
KNAB Litter Buster Coordinator