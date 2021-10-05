Let’s defund the IRS Let’s defund the IRS
To the editor:
Re: “A fool’s errand indeed,” by Bob Foley (column, Oct. 1):
In passing, your fine columnist, Bob Foley, mentions the call to de-fund the police, but he also mentions the IRS, that the current regime wants to increase its size and power.
I’ve got an idea: Let’s de-fund the IRS and increase the budgets of the law enforcement agencies, especially the nation’s Border Patrol.
Imagine: more opportunity to earn money (via lower taxes) and greater sovereignty and safety for the American public. You know, the people who belong here, who work and who pay taxes. The ones who deserve better treatment than they’ve been receiving from our out-of-control government, which largely rewards those who contribute nothing positive to this nation, thus increasing injustice.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
