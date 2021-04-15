Let’s give senior student-athletes a chance to play
To the editor:
I am the great aunt of two nephews whom are high school seniors and very dear to me. I am also a retired teacher and supporter of school sports and other clubs and activities of choice.
What I have to say, I am sure, has been on the minds of the many coaches and athletic directors in our schools.
Because high school seniors have endured many disappointments this past year, I hope that coaches will take this into consideration when filling their rosters for spring sports and will prioritize those seniors who have been on the teams in the past, thus preventing yet one more disappointment for these kids in the final months of their school careers.
Margaret Woods
Foxboro
