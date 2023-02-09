Let’s not create more victims
To the editor:
Re: “Admission practices slammed,” front page, Feb. 6:
The article suggests that classroom grades, attendance and disciplinary records are unfair criteria to determine admission to vocational schools, etc.
Why must we continue to even consider lower standards for admission instead of addressing the real issues.
Grades, attendance and one’s deportment are relevant criteria for the student who puts forth an effort and should be considered as part of the admission process. For those who need to improve their situation we need to help them to improve their self worth, habits, environment, etc. But, we should not diminish the value of those who do meet the standards a school sets.
Let’s quit creating more victims, and instead, help show those who don’t meet reasonable and fair standards the path to meeting them so they can experience the satisfaction earned through their accomplishments. We need to help everyone to better understand their strengths and their aptitudes and build on them fully understanding the standards that all must meet.
Do not let anyone become victims on our watch. Let’s help them overcome their obstacles and build on their strengths.
Jay Hobson
North Attleboro