Let’s not forget the people of Ukraine
To the editor:
President Vladimir Putin must be the stupidest leader in office today. If it were possible to forget, for even a millisecond, the human suffering and economic losses and social disruption inflicted upon the Ukrainian people, his invasion of the Ukraine is the gift that keeps on giving to the American people.
Our military and defense organizations have been handed the opportunity to clear out obsolete systems, test, improve and practice new and as yet, untried, weapons, strengthen European alliances, boost our economy by increasing defense production, and give the United States improved international standing after the debacle of the Trump administration.
Putin’s actions have been destructive in many ways, but the actual benefits to the United States should not be overlooked.
As usual, knee-jerk Republican objections to the present administrations policies are not only contrary to Ukraine’s position, but ignore actual benefits to our country. We must continue supporting the people of Ukraine with every means possible.
Susan Hindersmann
Attleboro