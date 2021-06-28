Let’s remember who the violent agitators were Jan. 6
To the editor:
If you want a perfect example of a right winger who is totally delusional, just read the recent letter from Bruce Wessel “Please, open your eyes Mr. President.” (Opinion, June 25)
He makes the claim that the gun problem in this country is connected to Democratic liberals, when the truth of the matter is it’s his party that is pushing to get a gun in the hands of any nut job who wants one. He must have missed how Republican-controlled states have relaxed gun laws and made it easier for anyone to get a gun. The list is a mile long, but he can just go check on the state of Texas and what is going on there. And then check out every other red state following the same pattern.
President Joe Biden has made it abundantly clear he is against “defunding the police,” but Wessel must have had his ear flaps down and missed that.
The right wing in this country does not support the police, but rather use them for their own political gain when the situation warrants it. Remember it wasn’t liberals who attacked the Capitol Police and beat the crap out of them, even killing one of them. The radical right did that dirty deed and now Republicans want no part of an investigation into what happened on that Jan. 6. Ever wonder why?
Please try doing some research before you speak. You refuse to accept reality, so just like the former president, you want to blame others for the damage your party has done, spreading lies and total misinformation.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.