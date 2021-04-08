Let’s spread the contagion of happiness
To the editor:
Many things are contagious these days — viruses, speeding on roadways, even expensive ripped and torn blue jeans.
Apparently even the automated “do it all yourself “ lines at the supermarket, where managers seem to have caught the “just interested in making money for the company so I can rise to upper management and beyond” virus. I’d much rather give a paycheck to a person who needs it to feed her/his family.
I enjoy going to the grocery stores in which actual people greet me with a smiling hearty “Hi! How are you today?” Real people who operate the cash register, and bag my food, making the eggs safe for the ride home on the speedway.
My favorite food store has a 10-item only line, and I usually pick exactly 10 items to get legally into that specific line. Often shoppers with one or two items appear who I gladly invite to go on ahead of me.
I’m very content being the person who lets you cut through food lines or who waves you safely by at a four-way traffic stop. I notice many others doing this as well.
When our eyes smile over our masks, we can spread a very good contagion.
Donna Sprague
Taunton
